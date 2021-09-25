Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

A cool start to a sunny game day

By Robert Gauthreaux III
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures this morning are in the low 50s, but this afternoon we’ll be in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Expect a dry feel. If you’re in Austin for the game, temperatures will peak right around 90, with a slightly humid feel, but not bad for the Hill Country.

TODAY: High of 87°, sunny, S 15mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 57°, S 10mph

Sunday looks to be more or less a repeat. Next week however, could produce a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, it looks like Monday through Friday brings the chance of at least some storms across the viewing area, not necessarily at your house every day.

-RG3

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Aguilar, Joe Arredondo arrested after shooting, chase on Sept. 4, 2021. The shooting...
Police identify victim in shooting, 2 arrested after chase
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.
Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives arrested
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

09/25/2021
KCBD Daybreak Weather 9/25
09/24/2021
KCBD News at 4 - Weather Friday, Sept. 24
Weather 09/24/2021
KCBD News at 5 - Weather, Friday Sept. 24
After seasonable week, rain chances return on Monday
After seasonable week, rain chances return on Monday