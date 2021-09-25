A cool start to a sunny game day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures this morning are in the low 50s, but this afternoon we’ll be in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Expect a dry feel. If you’re in Austin for the game, temperatures will peak right around 90, with a slightly humid feel, but not bad for the Hill Country.

TODAY: High of 87°, sunny, S 15mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 57°, S 10mph

Sunday looks to be more or less a repeat. Next week however, could produce a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, it looks like Monday through Friday brings the chance of at least some storms across the viewing area, not necessarily at your house every day.

-RG3

