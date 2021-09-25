End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 24
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Idalou 28 New Deal 14
Pampa 53 Levelland 6
Hereford 34 Plainview 28
Monterey 62 Lubbock High 7
Ropes 42 Tahoka 8
Olton 33 Hale Center 12
Wink 32 Smyer 20
Sweetwater 42 Clyde 21
Trinity Christian 36 Covenant Christian 12
Water Valley 64 Borden County 22
Guthrie 51 Chillicothe 6
Lamesa 13 Fabens 12
Frenship 49 San Angelo Central 32
Seminole 51 Muleshoe 35
Denver City 19 Crane 16
Roscoe 44 New Home 12
Woodson 52 Patton Springs 42
Meadow 52 Grady 46
Wildorado 39 Amherst 8
Loop 80 Cotton Center 34
Anton 83 Whiteface 37
Klondike 83 Buena Vista 38
Spur 62 O’Donnell 26
Sundown 13 Farwell 7 (6OT)
Post 25 Slaton 19
Lubbock-Cooper 55 El Paso Hanks 10
Roosevelt 61 Floydada 0
Tulia 70 Highland Park 0
Lake View 35 Brownfield 0
Jim Ned 22 Snyder 15
Lubbock Christian 39 Weatherford Christian 18
Hermleigh 69 Wilson 0
Vega 62 Bovina 13
Friona 62 Dimmitt 14
Abernathy 35 Littlefield 20
Crosbyton 26 Sudan 20
Ralls 55 Plains 0
Midland Trinity 64 All Saints 57
SpringLake-Earth 47 White Deer 0
Sands 53 Lorenzo 8
Motley County 60 Kress 8
Grandfalls 49 Wellman-Union 0
Nazareth 30 Valley 28
Whitharral 52 Hart 0
Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Sept. 25)
Lockney vs. Compass Academy (Saturday, Sept. 25)
