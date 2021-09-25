End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Idalou 28 New Deal 14

Pampa 53 Levelland 6

Hereford 34 Plainview 28

Monterey 62 Lubbock High 7

Ropes 42 Tahoka 8

Olton 33 Hale Center 12

Wink 32 Smyer 20

Sweetwater 42 Clyde 21

Trinity Christian 36 Covenant Christian 12

Water Valley 64 Borden County 22

Guthrie 51 Chillicothe 6

Lamesa 13 Fabens 12

Frenship 49 San Angelo Central 32

Seminole 51 Muleshoe 35

Denver City 19 Crane 16

Roscoe 44 New Home 12

Woodson 52 Patton Springs 42

Meadow 52 Grady 46

Wildorado 39 Amherst 8

Loop 80 Cotton Center 34

Anton 83 Whiteface 37

Klondike 83 Buena Vista 38

Spur 62 O’Donnell 26

Sundown 13 Farwell 7 (6OT)

Post 25 Slaton 19

Lubbock-Cooper 55 El Paso Hanks 10

Roosevelt 61 Floydada 0

Tulia 70 Highland Park 0

Lake View 35 Brownfield 0

Jim Ned 22 Snyder 15

Lubbock Christian 39 Weatherford Christian 18

Hermleigh 69 Wilson 0

Vega 62 Bovina 13

Friona 62 Dimmitt 14

Abernathy 35 Littlefield 20

Crosbyton 26 Sudan 20

Ralls 55 Plains 0

Midland Trinity 64 All Saints 57

SpringLake-Earth 47 White Deer 0

Sands 53 Lorenzo 8

Motley County 60 Kress 8

Grandfalls 49 Wellman-Union 0

Nazareth 30 Valley 28

Whitharral 52 Hart 0

Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Sept. 25)

Lockney vs. Compass Academy (Saturday, Sept. 25)

