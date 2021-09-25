Eventful Saturday in the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you and your family are looking for something to do on this sunny Saturday, the South Plains area is hosting lots of events today!

Hockley County Cotton and Crude Fest

Hockley County is celebrating its 100th birthday today with a festival in downtown Levelland. There will be a street fair, music festival, 5K run, kids area and a centennial parade let by Sergeant Shawn Wilson, who was critically injured in the July SWAT standoff in Levelland. Festivities begin bright and early Saturday morning with the 5K run at 8 a.m. and will finish up with the Cotton and Crude Music Fest ending around midnight.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Levelland Chamber of Commerce website.

Lubbock Book Festival

The Lubbock Book Festival kicks off today! The free, two-day festival at Mahon Library will feature over 40 local, award-winning authors, including KCBD’s own Karin McCay with her The Magic Mommy series. The festival is for all ages, from toddlers to experienced readers, and will offer book signings, book sales, family-fun crafts and activities, a massive used book sale courtesy of Friends of the Library, outdoor entertainment, food trucks and more.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for Literacy Lubbock, an organization dedicated to improving Lubbock’s literacy rate through educational programs such as ESL classes, GED courses and basic reading programs. For more information on the festival or educational programs, visit Literacy Lubbock’s website.

Walmart Wellness Day

All Lubbock Walmart locations will be offering COVID vaccines, flu shots, and other immunizations for Walmart Wellness Day, Saturday, Sept. 25.

You can get the shots at any of the following Walmart locations:

Lubbock Supercenter, 11415 Quaker Ave

Lubbock Supercenter, 6315 82nd St

Lubbock Neighborhood Market, 9809 University Ave

Lubbock Supercenter, 4215 S Loop 289

Lubbock Supercenter, 702 W Loop 289

Lubbock Supercenter, 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy

COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of insurance, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans. Other immunizations offered include measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more. Additionally, Walmart will provide wellness resources and opportunities to speak with pharmacists.

Walmart locations in Levelland and Plainview are also participating in the Wellness Day.

South Plains Fair

The annual South Plains Fair opened Friday, Sept. 24 and will run through Saturday, Oct. 2. The fair will be open to the public today from 11 a.m. to midnight and will feature carnival rides, a petting zoo, commercial vendors and infamous fair foods.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 2-12 (children under 2 get in free), and parking is $5 per vehicle. Admission and parking are cash only. The fairgrounds are located at 105 East Broadway, near Mackenzie Park and I-27.

