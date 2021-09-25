Fiery crash in Scurry County leaves Houston man dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Thursday crash on US-84 in Scurry County left one dead and one other with undetermined injuries, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Two freightliner trucks, both towing trailers, collided early Thursday morning on US-84 23 miles northwest of Snyder. The first semi-truck crashed into the rear of the second semi, which was parked on the shoulder with a flat tire. The first semi skidded, caught fire and ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the first semi, Vladimir Cruz Soris of Houston, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock. The driver and passenger of the second truck were reportedly not seriously injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

