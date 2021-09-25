Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Fiery crash in Scurry County leaves Houston man dead

Semi crash in Scurry County
Semi crash in Scurry County(Ronald Flores | Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Thursday crash on US-84 in Scurry County left one dead and one other with undetermined injuries, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Two freightliner trucks, both towing trailers, collided early Thursday morning on US-84 23 miles northwest of Snyder. The first semi-truck crashed into the rear of the second semi, which was parked on the shoulder with a flat tire. The first semi skidded, caught fire and ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the first semi, Vladimir Cruz Soris of Houston, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock. The driver and passenger of the second truck were reportedly not seriously injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Aguilar, Joe Arredondo arrested after shooting, chase on Sept. 4, 2021. The shooting...
Police identify victim in shooting, 2 arrested after chase
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.
Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives arrested
Jeremy Lowrance and Leonard Pena stand with their awards in front of Affordable Storage.
Lubbock P. D. honors civilians for springing into action to help officer

Latest News

Texas Tech will look to continue its hot start to the 2021 season Saturday when the Red Raiders...
Texas leads Texas Tech 56-21 in 3rd Q
Sgt. Shawn Wilson as Parade Marshal at the Cotton and Crude Fest
Levelland centennial parade hosts injured sergeant as Parade Marshal
Lubbock Police Department arrested a robbery suspect Saturday morning.
Avenue Q Walmart robbed, suspect in custody
09/25/2021
A cool start to a sunny game day