Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Aguilar, Joe Arredondo arrested after shooting, chase on Sept. 4, 2021. The shooting...
Police identify victim in shooting, 2 arrested after chase
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Alison Robinson made sure the tradition kept on, even when she couldn't decorate it herself.
Woman behind smiling bush at 58th & Indiana dies after battle with cancer
Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
LPD, Anti-gang center, DPS arrest another in connection to East Colgate shooting
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp

Latest News

Jeremy Lowrance and Leonard Pena stand with their awards in front of Affordable Storage.
Lubbock P. D. honors civilians for springing into action to help officer
Carmona-Harrison pursued a passion to education, inspire and mentor future generations in the...
Hispanic Heritage Month: trailblazer Anita Carmona-Harrison on lifting up her community
09/24/2021
KCBD News at 4 - Friday, Sept. 24
09/24/2021
KCBD News at 5 for Friday, Sept. 24