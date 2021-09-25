Levelland centennial parade hosts injured sergeant as Parade Marshal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The parade at the Cotton and Crude Fest in Downtown Levelland was headlined by Sergeant Shawn Wilson, the officer critically injured in July’s SWAT standoff in Levelland that left one other officer dead.

Wilson was released from rehab two weeks after the standoff after being shot in the head. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The parade was part of Hockley County’s centennial celebration. The festival continues until late Saturday night in Downtown Levelland and will feature a street fair and music festival.

Cotton and Crude Fest Parade (Aric Mitchell | KCBD)

