Lubbock P. D. honors civilians for springing into action to help officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department recognized officers for everything from dedication on big cases to saving lives at their 2021 awards ceremony Friday. The room full of law enforcement gave a loud round of applause when it came to the “Good Citizen” awards, given to two civilians who sprang into action to help an officer.

June 30 started out as a regular day on the job for Leonard Pena and Jeremy Lowrance, employees at Affordable Storage, until they looked up at surveillance footage to find Assistant Chief Neal Barron fighting with a subject.

“Honestly, it was another day at work. We were just sitting there and we look in the cameras and see an officer struggling,” Lowrance said. “I jump in the truck. Leo jumps in the truck. And we see the guy running, so I cut him off with my vehicle, and Leo decides to get out and help the officer get him down to the ground.”

With Chief Barron catching up behind them, Pena tackled the criminal to the ground.

“A lot of adrenaline, but more worried about the police officer. You know, I wanted to make sure if he’s going to assault a police officer, I wanted to make sure this guy’s off the street. Also, it’s our duty,” Pena said.

“They have our backs, we should have theirs at all times,” Lowrance said.

With their help, the subject was apprehended and arrested. For Pena and Lowrance, cleaning up the streets isn’t just for the police department but is a community effort. They say Chief Baron was thankful for the help.

“Very appreciative. I think he’s actually the one that nominated us for the award,” Lowrance said.

The two “Good Citizens” were honored to be recognized beside the men and women in blue.

“It’s awesome to receive the award and hear all these other touching stories and lifesaving stories. It’s just, it’s awesome that we’re a part of this,” Lowrance said.

“It’s one of the most prestigious awards I’ve ever got in my life. I’m very proud,” Pena said.

Chief Floyd Mitchell gave out many awards, including one for a dispatcher who stayed on the Suicide Hotline with someone for 2 hours. Another was given to detectives who solved a missing persons case, who the FBI even recognized for their work. You can find the full list of awards here:

