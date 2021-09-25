Plainview PD arrests burglary suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department made an arrest for a Friday afternoon burglary.

Jordan Garza, 18, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. for a burglary of a habitation that occurred approximately two hours prior. The resident, who purportedly knew Garza’s identity, reported he forced entry and stole two handguns

Garza was arrested when Plainview police officers responded to a call about a man with a gun near Plainview High School, which they then learned was Garza.

The Hale County Sheriff’s Department then responded to the scene and chased Garza on foot before arresting him and recovering the stolen firearms.

Garza was charged with burglary of a habitation, in addition to having outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.