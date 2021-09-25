Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Plainview PD arrests burglary suspect

Source: Plainview Police Department
Source: Plainview Police Department
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department made an arrest for a Friday afternoon burglary.

Jordan Garza, 18, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. for a burglary of a habitation that occurred approximately two hours prior. The resident, who purportedly knew Garza’s identity, reported he forced entry and stole two handguns

Garza was arrested when Plainview police officers responded to a call about a man with a gun near Plainview High School, which they then learned was Garza.

The Hale County Sheriff’s Department then responded to the scene and chased Garza on foot before arresting him and recovering the stolen firearms.

Garza was charged with burglary of a habitation, in addition to having outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Aguilar, Joe Arredondo arrested after shooting, chase on Sept. 4, 2021. The shooting...
Police identify victim in shooting, 2 arrested after chase
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Alison Robinson made sure the tradition kept on, even when she couldn't decorate it herself.
Woman behind smiling bush at 58th & Indiana dies after battle with cancer
Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
LPD, Anti-gang center, DPS arrest another in connection to East Colgate shooting
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Kellogg's, United donate 1,000 books
Like many local restaurants, Table 82 has been dealing with a staffing shortage caused by the...
Lubbock businesses preparing for big game as TTU takes on Texas
Celebración exhibit on display through Nov. 14
October First Friday Art Trail to feature Día de los Muertos exhibit
Recycling in Lubbock
City of Lubbock, Texas Tech team up for campus recycling center