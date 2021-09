LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday night collision involving a pedestrian.

Police were called at 11:59 p.m. Saturday to a vehicle collision at 50th St. and Indiana Ave. The pedestrian involved suffered serious injuries, according to a news release.

This is a developing story.

