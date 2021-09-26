Local Listings
Similar temperatures with a bit more cloud cover

By Robert Gauthreaux III
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A milder start, temperatures this afternoon will be about the same as Saturday. It’s possible a few places toward the Permian Basin or Rolling Plains could slip into the 90s. Expect a little more cloud cover to return this afternoon and remain into the evening.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, high of 87°, S 15

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, low of 62°, S 15

As we enter the first full week of fall, it looks like we may see a chance for at least some isolated showers most days. It looks like Thursday through the weekend may bring a slightly better chance of rain with cooler temperatures too.

-RG3

