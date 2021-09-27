3 alleged drug traffickers arrested, charged in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Three alleged drug traffickers in Pampa, Texas – including the alleged local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang – have been charged with gun and drug crimes, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah.

Tracey Dylan Cain, 31, Jason Mulenax, 43, and Erik Gutierrez, 23, were charged via criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. All three defendants made their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lee Ann Reno in Amarillo Monday afternoon. The federal government has moved to detain them based upon dangerousness and risk of flight.

According to court documents, the men were arrested Friday during searches of their respective residences.

Inside Mr. Cain’s home, law enforcement recovered large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, ecstasy, and marijuana, large amounts of U.S. currency, and numerous firearms, including a gold-plated .50 caliber pistol with a handmade suppressor. Prior to the search, Mr. Cain barricaded himself inside his home and refused to cooperate with officers.

Inside Mr. Gutierrez’s home, law enforcement recovered a powdery substance believed to be cocaine, a 10mm Glock pistol, and approximately $6,000 in cash. Inside Mr. Mulenax’s home, they recovered a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, seven firearms, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $1,098 in cash.

During interviews, both Mr. Gutierrez and Mr. Mulenax admitted to selling drugs and named their supplier as Mr. Cain.

Law enforcement previously identified Mr. Mulenax as the alleged local president of the Bandidos, one of the nation’s most dangerous organized motorcycle gangs. The organization’s former national president, Jeffrey Fay Pike, was convicted of drug trafficking, racketeering, and other violent crimes in federal court in San Antonio in 2018 and later sentenced to life plus ten years in federal prison.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, these men face up to life in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation with help from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pampa Police Department, and the Gray County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Marie Bell is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas.