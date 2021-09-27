Local Listings
Albuquerque woman doused in gasoline, lit on fire; roommate arrested, charged

Lawrence Sedillo, 39, is charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.
Lawrence Sedillo, 39, is charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - An Albuquerque woman was flown to the University Medical Center burn unit in Lubbock and her roommate was arrested and charged for allegedly dousing her in gasoline and lighting her on fire.

On Friday morning, around 9 a.m., a woman ran to her neighbor’s house asking for help. She told her neighbor she was attacked and the attacker poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire. The neighbor called police. The woman had serious burns on her body and was taken to the hospital. She was then transferred to Lubbock.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the 42-year-old woman had severe burns on her face, arms, back and chest. The police report revealed the neighbor heard screaming and saw 39-year-old Lawrence Sedillo chasing the woman saying, “Don’t (expletive) lie to me.” The neighbor gave police surveillance video of Sedillo chasing the woman and carrying a red gas can.

When the home was searched, police noted there was a strong smell of gasoline in the home. He was not there, but was arrested later Friday night and charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. He was booked in the Metropolitan Detention Center early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Sedillo in jail until the trial.

