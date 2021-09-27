Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Daybreak Today,
TTU’s Shough breaks collar bone
- starting quarterback broke his collar bone on Saturday
- will be out 6 weeks
1 person dead in car vs pedestrian crash
- 63, Juan Molina crossing street near 50th and Knoxville
- taken to hospital Saturday night, after being hit.
- died from his injuries
Lubbock V-A clinic new visitation policy
- inpatients can have only 1 visitor a day, not under 18
- for E-R, non-covid patients can only have 1 visitor in exam room
- new policy is until further notice
