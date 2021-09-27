Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Local Listings
9.10 Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Daybreak Today,

TTU’s Shough breaks collar bone

  • starting quarterback broke his collar bone on Saturday
  • will be out 6 weeks

1 person dead in car vs pedestrian crash

  • 63, Juan Molina crossing street near 50th and Knoxville
  • taken to hospital Saturday night, after being hit.
  • died from his injuries

Lubbock V-A clinic new visitation policy

  • inpatients can have only 1 visitor a day, not under 18
  • for E-R, non-covid patients can only have 1 visitor in exam room
  • new policy is until further notice

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines.

