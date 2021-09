ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Anton Bulldogs are the End Zone team of the week as they knocked off previously undefeated Whiteface 83-47 to move to 4-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs are ranked 9th in the State in Class 1A Division II. They have won 23 of their last 26 games under Head Coach Matthew Hoover.

