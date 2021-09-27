Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - A former Lamesa police officer, his father and his grandmother were killed in a crash in San Antonio early Sunday morning.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a crash at 1:30 a.m.

The report says 37-year-old Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr. with the Ector County Hospital District Police Department and his 69-year-old father, Daniel Valenzuela Sr., died at the scene.

Sgt. Valenzuela was in the front passenger seat, his father was driving. His grandmother, Andrea Iglesias Uvalle, who was 84, later died at the hospital. She was sitting in the backseat with a fourth person, an unidentified 35-year-old female, who was taken to the hospital with serious internal injuries. Friends of the family tell KCBD they were in San Antonio for a Los Bukis concert.

Police say Valenzuela’s father was driving North on Loop 1604 access road and had a green light. Another vehicle was traveling East on Culebra Road under the Loop 1604 overpass at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle ran the red light and crashed into Valenzuela’s vehicle. The report revealed the unidentified suspect, who is 17-years-old, showed signs of intoxication.

The Ector County Hospital District Police Department and Medical Center Health System released a statement saying, “The Ector County Hospital District Police Department and Medical Center Health System suffered a devastating loss early Sunday morning when Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr. was taken far too soon,” said Brad Timmons, Chief of Police, ECHD. “Sgt. Valenzuela was instrumental in all aspects of the police department and MCH. Sgt. Valenzuela was a friend, colleague and an outstanding police officer that has served his community with the utmost integrity and professionalism. Most importantly, he was a good man and he will be dearly missed. We ask the community to keep the Valenzuela family in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to ECHD, Sgt. Valenzuela leaves behind his wife and four children.

Sgt. Valenzuela served in law enforcement for almost 13 years, according to ECHD. He started his career in Lamesa, before moving to the Crane County Sheriff’s Office, and then the Ector County.

Daniel Valenzuela Sr. was the Deacon of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lamesa.

Funerals for all three will take place in Lamesa. The date has not been set at this time.

