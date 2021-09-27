Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spade

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Meet Spade, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit mix.

Staff says he is a super sweet and goofy and has lots of puppy energy

Spade is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
Pedestrian dies after Saturday night collision in 3600 block of 50th Street
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough broke his collarbone in the game with Texas on Saturday,...
Shough out at least six weeks
Lubbock Police Department arrested a robbery suspect Saturday morning.
Avenue Q Walmart robbed, suspect in custody
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Sheriff searching for missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County
Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home

Latest News

Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
Portion of South Quaker Ave. closed due to gas leak
Texas Tech football helmet (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Texas Tech Homecoming game vs. TCU: Game time announced
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Sheriff searching for missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County
daybreak today 9.27
daybreak today 9.27