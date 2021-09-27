KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Meet Spade, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit mix.

Staff says he is a super sweet and goofy and has lots of puppy energy

Spade is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

