Local dental surgeons asking more veterans to apply for the Smiles for Soldiers program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local dental businesses are joining together with Hill and Ioppolo Oral and Dental Implant Surgery to provide a veteran with a new smile. This is the fifth year of the Smiles for Soldiers program, which provides one local veteran with a full arch restoration procedure for free.

“We bring a patient in with teeth that are failing, we remove those teeth and replace them with a fixed bridge all in one session, and so usually that is a day’s worth of work, and again with all of the different individuals that I pointed out to you helping, we get this accomplished in one appointment for a patient,” says oral surgeon and veteran Dr. Robert Ioppolo.

He says this procedure, which normally costs $24,000, provides a healthy, permanent smile. Doctor Iopollo says often times veterans need this procedure due to the lack of dental maintenance they receive after discharge.

“When they are in active duty service they have great access to care and all of their dental needs are provided for and then as soon as they get out of the army, it’s something that only certain individuals that have a certain level of disability or had a certain condition that they had developed while they were on active duty have that same level of care from the va after they are discharged.”

Doctor Ioppolo served thirteen years in the United States Army, and says his own service has provided him with a passion to give back to the community that gave so much to him.

“I was in the army for thirteen years, nine years active and four years reserved, and that is how I got all of my training to be able to do what I do everyday.”

If you are a veteran in need of this procedure, you can apply at https://lubbockoralfacialsurgery.com/

The last day to apply is Thursday, September 30th.

