Lubbock City Council to consider approval of $10.8M downtown Civic Park, location, design, fundraising

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday the Lubbock City Council is set to consider formal approval of a downtown park, Civic Park, stemming from the Downtown Master Plan Update it adopted in June of 2020. The vote this time is considered overdue by Councilwoman Latrelle Joy who said the council ignored the step of voting for the park proposed at the site of the former Lubbock Power & Light building.

“What we have proposed now is expecting the city to gift that land to the park, regardless of where it’s located,” Joy said at the August 24th meeting. “I think we’ve got this backwards. I think we have to decide that, yes, we will do a park and then you get into the details. We are way ahead on details. We are way behind on making a final decision that we do wish to have a downtown park.”

At that previous meeting the council was presented with plans for the proposed park at 1301 Broadway by architect firm TBG Partners, which was contracted in December of 2020. In three phases of construction the total project would cost $10.8 million with a base design cost of $5.89 million. The park would be funded through a combination of public funds through the Central Business District Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone and private funds.

“I think we’re a little bit further down the road than we would ordinarily be on the park, but you do need a range of what would it might cost, but it’s all tied to do you want one,” Joy said. “Where is it going to be? We haven’t made that decision yet.”

According to the September 28 agenda, the council will consider all aspects based on a recommendation from the Central Business District TIF Board, which will be tasked with overseeing the project and fundraising efforts. It has committed $2 million to the project for demolition of the LP&L building and for initial costs.

The TIF Board recommends the City approve the project to be located at 1301 Broadway with the “Wind + Water” design presented to the council on August 24.

If the council approves the project, demolition is anticipated to be in early 2022.

