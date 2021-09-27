Lubbock Power & Light Director David McCalla announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light announced the retirement of David McCalla, after serving as Director of Electric Utilities for LP&L since September 2014.

According to LP&L, McCalla informed the Electric Utility Board of his intention to retire in February 2022 at their regularly scheduled September board meeting.

“David McCalla served in his role as Director with wisdom and integrity since his arrival in 2014 and will be sorely missed by all of us,” said Dan Odom, Electric Utility Board Chairman. “David’s expertise and decision-making guided us through a very difficult time of transition and the result of his leadership is a utility that is stronger today than in almost any time in its 100 year history. We thank David for his leadership and we will always be grateful for the great work he did for Lubbock Power & Light.”

Prior to joining LP&L in 2014, LP&L says McCalla served as General Manager of Greenville Electric Utility System for eight years. McCalla graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. In retirement, he and his wife Janet plan to remain in Lubbock as they have deep ties to the community.

McCalla joined LP&L as the utility was deciding how power would be supplied to Lubbock citizens beyond the 2019 expiration of a long-term power contract. Under McCalla’s leadership, LP&L says a set of goals were established to guide the decision-making process that ultimately led to the decision to seek integration to the ERCOT market.

LP&L states: “With the successful integration into ERCOT, LP&L has benefited by eliminating the need to build an expensive power plant with estimated debt costs ranging from $350 to $700 million, cutting their wholesale power costs by eliminating expensive fixed capacity charges, and creating a revenue stream for Lubbock ratepayers through new transmission lines connecting Lubbock to the ERCOT system. These benefits, along with having a more diversified energy portfolio and simplified regulatory environment, will benefit Lubbock ratepayers for years to come. It will also open the door to bringing competition back to the Lubbock market.”

According to LP&L, the Electric Utility Board will now engage in a nationwide search to find McCalla’s replacement. This process will begin immediately in order to select the new LP&L Director by the stated February 2022 retirement date.

“It has been an honor to work with exceptional leaders and public servants on the City Council and Electric Utility Board over the last seven years,” said McCalla. “I have also been privileged to work with dedicated professionals and service-minded coworkers of LP&L. My efforts over the next few months will focus on ensuring a smooth transition to new leadership.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.