New Chief of Police, City Clerk hired in Spur

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Spur City Council approved hiring of a new Police Chief and City Clerk in a meeting called Monday.

According to local paper the Texas Spur, the council approved hiring of a new chief of police following a lengthy search process.

“Sgt. Billy Russell Spears, currently employed TSTI Technical Institute in Sweetwater, was unanimously approved by the council, with a quorum of four members present. Spears plans to relocate to Spur within two weeks with his wife, Darla; the couple will live in city-provided housing in Spur.”

The Texas Spur wrote Council also approved hiring of Kathyrn Teide, a Jayton native, has relocated to Spur recently from Oklahoma, as city clerk, effective Sept. 28.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.