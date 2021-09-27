Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New Chief of Police, City Clerk hired in Spur

(YouTube)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Spur City Council approved hiring of a new Police Chief and City Clerk in a meeting called Monday.

According to local paper the Texas Spur, the council approved hiring of a new chief of police following a lengthy search process.

“Sgt. Billy Russell Spears, currently employed TSTI Technical Institute in Sweetwater, was unanimously approved by the council, with a quorum of four members present. Spears plans to relocate to Spur within two weeks with his wife, Darla; the couple will live in city-provided housing in Spur.”

The Texas Spur wrote Council also approved hiring of Kathyrn Teide, a Jayton native, has relocated to Spur recently from Oklahoma, as city clerk, effective Sept. 28.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
Source: KCBD Video
Pedestrian dies after Saturday night collision in 3600 block of 50th Street
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County found safe
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough broke his collarbone in the game with Texas on Saturday,...
Shough out at least six weeks
Lubbock Police Department arrested a robbery suspect Saturday morning.
Avenue Q Walmart robbed, suspect in custody

Latest News

Air Force veteran Charles Martin was the first to undergo a Smile for Soldiers procedure...
Local dental surgeons asking more veterans to apply for the Smiles for Soldiers program
Lawrence Sedillo, 39, is charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.
Albuquerque woman doused in gasoline, lit on fire; roommate arrested, charged
a
3 alleged drug traffickers arrested, charged in Pampa
The proposed design of the Civic Park project in downtown Lubbock
Lubbock City Council to consider approval of $10.8M downtown Civic Park, location, design, fundraising