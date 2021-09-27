Portion of South Quaker Ave. closed due to gas leak
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Ave. is blocked off in both directions from 87th Street to 93rd Street due to a natural gas main leak.
The leak is at 89th and Quaker Ave. Lubbock Fire Rescue says a construction crew hit a 4-inch line.
Fire crews are actively monitoring gas levels in the area and are evacuating structures as needed.
Please avoid the area.
