Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Portion of South Quaker Ave. closed due to gas leak

Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Ave. is blocked off in both directions from 87th Street to 93rd Street due to a natural gas main leak.

The leak is at 89th and Quaker Ave. Lubbock Fire Rescue says a construction crew hit a 4-inch line.

Fire crews are actively monitoring gas levels in the area and are evacuating structures as needed.

Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
Pedestrian dies after Saturday night collision in 3600 block of 50th Street
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough broke his collarbone in the game with Texas on Saturday,...
Shough out at least six weeks
Lubbock Police Department arrested a robbery suspect Saturday morning.
Avenue Q Walmart robbed, suspect in custody
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Sheriff searching for missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County
Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home

Latest News

Texas Tech football helmet (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Texas Tech Homecoming game vs. TCU: Game time announced
KCBD: pet of the day
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spade
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Sheriff searching for missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County
daybreak today 9.27
daybreak today 9.27