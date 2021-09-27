Portion of South Quaker Ave. closed due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Ave. is blocked off in both directions from 87th Street to 93rd Street due to a natural gas main leak.

The leak is at 89th and Quaker Ave. Lubbock Fire Rescue says a construction crew hit a 4-inch line.

Fire crews are actively monitoring gas levels in the area and are evacuating structures as needed.

Please avoid the area.

