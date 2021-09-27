Local Listings
Scattered showers, storm chances remain tonight but lower by morning

By Thursday, rain chances will increase again and temps will be much cooler, remaining in the...
By Thursday, rain chances will increase again and temps will be much cooler, remaining in the low to mid 70s. Some locally heavy rain will be possible from Thursday through mid-day Saturday, but severe weather is a low potential.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers and a few storms returned to the area today and remain possible through this evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have lower rain chances and warmer afternoon temperatures. I expect the daily highs to climb to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

By Thursday, rain chances will increase again and temps will be much cooler, remaining in the low to mid 70s. Some locally heavy rain will be possible from Thursday through mid-day Saturday, but severe weather is a low potential. Rain chances should be lower on Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Rainfall amounts will likely average between 1-2 inches with the heavier storms late week into the weekend.

As for Tuesday and Wednesday, drier and gusty southwest winds may increase the fire danger over the South Plains.

