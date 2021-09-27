Sheriff searching for missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Jsiah Hernandez.

He was last seen wearing a white western hat with different colors in the middle, turquoise Nike shorts, a plain white t-shirt, long black socks and white Nike shoes.

He was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

He is approximately 5′10″ and 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and a scar on his face between his eyes.

If you know where he is or if you have seen him, please contact law enforcement or the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (806) 456-2377.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.