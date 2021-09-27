Local Listings
Sheriff searching for missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County

Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez(Yoakum County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Jsiah Hernandez.

He was last seen wearing a white western hat with different colors in the middle, turquoise Nike shorts, a plain white t-shirt, long black socks and white Nike shoes.

He was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

He is approximately 5′10″ and 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and a scar on his face between his eyes.

If you know where he is or if you have seen him, please contact law enforcement or the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (806) 456-2377.

