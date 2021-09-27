Local Listings
Shough out at least six weeks

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough broke his collarbone in the game with Texas on Saturday, Matt Wells announced on Sunday night.

Wells says Shough could be out six weeks, which means he wouldn’t be back until November.

Shough was apparently injured on a touchdown run when he dove into the end zone.

He headed to the locker room after he threw an interception that was returned for a Longhorn touchdown.

Henry Colombi came in and threw three touchdown passes.

The Red Raiders visit West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

