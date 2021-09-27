Texas Tech Homecoming game vs. TCU: Game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced Monday a 6 p.m. kickoff for Texas Tech’s Homecoming game on Oct. 9 against TCU. Coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

This will be the Red Raiders’ third-straight 6 p.m. kick off at home this season. At that time slot, Red Raider fans have filled Jones AT&T Stadium with more than 50,000 fans in each contest, with the top crowd coming in at 55,271 for the season opener.

The Texas Tech Ticket Office is pushing to Pack the Jones again, starting with offering a ticket two-pack for the Red Raiders’ return home. Purchase a ticket for any two of the remaining four home games starting at only $60. Tickets are available online or by contacting the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

