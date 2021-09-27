TRAFFIC ALERT: Slaton Hwy. at I-27, Eastbound, blocked due to rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic is partially blocked on the Slaton Highway where it crosses I-27, eastbound, due to a single-vehicle rollover.

The crash happened at 3:15 p.m.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department police desk say one person has minor injuries and another has moderate injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash scene is cleared.

There was no other information available at the time of this report.

