Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Council to consider approval of Civic Park

City Council could give approval today for a proposed park in downtown Lubbock

Civic Park would be built at 13th and Ave. M

Read more here: Lubbock City Council to consider approval of $10.8M downtown Civic Park, location, design, fundraising

Former Lamesa officer killed in crash

The Lamesa community is mourning the loss of a former police officer, his father and grandmother

Police say the three died early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their car

Previous coverage here: Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash

R. Kelly found guilty of sex trafficking

Prosecutors say the singer used his inner circle to lure women and underage girls in New York City

He now faces up to life in prison

Get the latest details here: R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Government shutdown battle

Senate Republicans blocked a bill to suspend the debt limit and avoid a government shutdown

Republican leaders say they would support a continuing resolution to fund the government, but not raising the debt limit

Get the latest updates here: GOP blocks bill to fund government

U.S. reaches 43 million COVID-19 cases

The U.S. has reached 43 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began

More than 692,000 Americans have died of the disease

Health experts are urging eligible Americans to get vaccinated

