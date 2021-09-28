Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Council to consider approval of Civic Park

Former Lamesa officer killed in crash

R. Kelly found guilty of sex trafficking

Government shutdown battle

  • Senate Republicans blocked a bill to suspend the debt limit and avoid a government shutdown
  • Republican leaders say they would support a continuing resolution to fund the government, but not raising the debt limit
  • Get the latest updates here: GOP blocks bill to fund government

U.S. reaches 43 million COVID-19 cases

  • The U.S. has reached 43 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began
  • More than 692,000 Americans have died of the disease
  • Health experts are urging eligible Americans to get vaccinated

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County found safe
Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a...
Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico toddler, father wanted for stabbing
One person has moderate injuries and another with minor injuries after a rollover on Slaton...
Slaton Hwy. at I-27 reopened after rollover

Latest News

Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
KCBD News at 10 09/27/2021
KCBD News at 10 09/27/2021
Lubbock Police: 2021 Car-pedestrian deaths “alarming”