Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Council to consider approval of Civic Park
- City Council could give approval today for a proposed park in downtown Lubbock
- Civic Park would be built at 13th and Ave. M
- Read more here: Lubbock City Council to consider approval of $10.8M downtown Civic Park, location, design, fundraising
Former Lamesa officer killed in crash
- The Lamesa community is mourning the loss of a former police officer, his father and grandmother
- Police say the three died early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their car
- Previous coverage here: Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
R. Kelly found guilty of sex trafficking
- Prosecutors say the singer used his inner circle to lure women and underage girls in New York City
- He now faces up to life in prison
- Get the latest details here: R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Government shutdown battle
- Senate Republicans blocked a bill to suspend the debt limit and avoid a government shutdown
- Republican leaders say they would support a continuing resolution to fund the government, but not raising the debt limit
- Get the latest updates here: GOP blocks bill to fund government
U.S. reaches 43 million COVID-19 cases
- The U.S. has reached 43 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began
- More than 692,000 Americans have died of the disease
- Health experts are urging eligible Americans to get vaccinated
