Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have confirmed injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash on 82nd street, west of Milwaukee.

LPD says the crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m., involving a pickup truck and a sports car, near Primrose Avenue in the westbound lanes of 82nd.

One person with serious injuries and one person with moderate injuries have been reported.

Police issued the following release concerning the crash Tuesday afternoon:

MCIU Investigators are currently on scene at 82nd and Primrose for a collision with serious injuries. LPD officers were called to the scene at 3:31 p.m. One person was transported to UMC via ambulance with serious injuries.

Currently, westbound traffic on 82nd street is being diverted north on primrose, while eastbound traffic will be diverted south on Saratoga Avenue.

Investigators are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.