KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bailey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bailey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull.

She is super sweet and loves to cuddle. She is an independent player, so she doesn’t have much to do with other dogs. She’d do best as the only dog. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

