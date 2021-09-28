Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bailey

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bailey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull.

She is super sweet and loves to cuddle. She is an independent player, so she doesn’t have much to do with other dogs. She’d do best as the only dog. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet June.

