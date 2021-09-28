Local Listings
Legal Aid Society Denim & Diamonds Gala this weekend

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Legal Aid Society of Lubbock will be hosting two fundraising events this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 1 - Get a Grip on Domestic Violence Golf Tournament

Legal Aid Society will host its 10th Annual Golf Tournament at Shadow Hills Golf Course. The following sponsorship opportunities are available:

DIAMOND SPONSOR – $5000

  • Complimentary Team of four players
  • Company Signs at 2 Tee Boxes
  • Company Signs on 2 carts
  • Company featured on LAS Website & Facebook
  • Option to display Corporate Banner in Clubhouse during the tournament

AMETHYST SPONSOR – $2500

  • Complimentary Team of four players
  • Company Signs at 2 Tee Boxes
  • Company Signs on 2 carts
  • Company featured on LAS Website & Facebook
  • Option to display Corporate Banner in Clubhouse during the tournament

SAPPHIRE SPONSOR – $1000

  • Company Signs at 2 Tee Boxes
  • Company Sign on 1 cart
  • Company featured on LAS Website & Facebook
  • Option to display Corporate Banner in Clubhouse during the tournament

PEARL SPONSOR – $500

  • Company Sign at 1 Tee Box
  • Company featured on LAS Website & Facebook
  • Option to display Corporate Banner in Clubhouse during the tournament

TEE BOX SPONSOR $150

  • Company Sign at 1 Tee Box
  • Company featured on LAS Website & Facebook

CART SPONSOR $100

  • Mobile Advertisement-Company Sign on 1 cart

Please email your Logo to: mvigil@lubbocklegalaid.org

Saturday, Oct. 2 - Denim & Diamonds Gala on Domestic Violence

Legal Aid Society will then host its Denim & Diamonds fundraiser at the Legacy Event Center for GALA. The following sponsorship opportunities are available:

Diamond Level- $2000.00

  • 4 Tickets to the Gala & 1 Wine Pull Chance
  • 1 Team at the Golf Tournament
  • 2 Tee-box signs @ Golf Tournament
  • Advertisement on our social media

Amethyst Level- $1500.00

  • 1 Team at the Golf Tournament or 2 tickets
  • 1 Tee box sign
  • 1 Golf Cart Sign
  • Advertisement on our social media

Sapphire Level- $1000.00

  • 2 Tickets to the Gala & 1 Golf Cart Sign

If you have any questions, regarding the various sponsorship levels, or how you or your company can support this event in other ways, please do not hesitate to contact Michelle Perez-Vigil at (806)762-2325 or email at mvigil@lubbocklegalaid.org Thank you for your time and consideration.

About Legal Aid Society of Lubbock

Legal Aid Society of Lubbock was created by the Lubbock County Bar Association over 40 years ago when a group of Lubbock attorneys realized that the need for pro bono legal services far outstripped what they could provide. Since that time, our 501(c)(3) non-profit has provided first-rate legal representation to the low-income residents of Lubbock County and has added thirteen other counties in the South Plains. In 2018, we served over 2,440 clients and their families. In over 67% of those cases our client had been a victim of domestic violence. Domestic violence is a crime that has lasting consequences, not only for the victim of the abuse, but for family members, co-workers, and community. By working to help victims of domestic violence permanently break the cycle of violence, we by extension help improve the lives of their families, co-workers, and community.

