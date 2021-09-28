Local Listings
Lubbock Police: 2021 Car-pedestrian deaths “alarming”

(Chase Bachman)
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are concerned about the rise in pedestrian crashes on our streets. They have killed nine people so far this year, the most recent, a man who died Saturday night walking in the roadway on 50th street.

“So, we have seen an increase overall in the deaths. We’re on track to have more than what we did in 2019, which is concerning and alarming to us,” Sergeant Timothy Seeley said.

In 2019, there were more than 130 people struck, 10 died and two were seriously injured. In 2020, there were 88 pedestrian crashes, five deaths and one seriously injured, an anomaly because of pandemic shutdowns. So far this year, cars have struck 69 people, 9 have died, and 7 have been seriously injured. Lubbock police are hoping to clear up a misconception.

“We’ve heard a bunch where a pedestrian has the right of way all the time. That is not the case. There’s only really two situations or scenarios where a pedestrian would have the right of way, and that is at the intersection that’s controlled by a light and or a crosswalk present,” Seeley said.

Seeley says most fatal crashes are on major roadways, away from a crosswalk or intersection. He says they’re spread out across the city, with many late in the evening and a handful in the middle of the night. Some of the crashes stem from people crossing the Loop or the Marsha Sharp.

“Use your pedestrian bridges, use your crosswalks, and go to an intersection and cross the street rather than in the middle,” Seeley said.

If you don’t have the right of way, you can get a ticket or go before a judge.

“We have put information out to our patrol officers and to our detectives to start being more mindful of enforcing your pedestrian violations, as well,” Seeley said.

On the other side of responsibility, LPD is looking for more information in a couple of hit and runs. A man was struck by a pickup on 58th and South Avenue Q Drive back in August. Investigators are searching for a white GMC Sierra pickup truck. In April, a man was found dead in the roadway in the 3000 block of University Ave. Investigators believe it could have been a hit and run. If you have any information on either of these cases, call Crimeline at 741-1000.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

