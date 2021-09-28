One Class at a Time: Cavazos Middle School teacher, PTA awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cavazos Middle School teacher Amy Vejil is the first 2021-2022 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

“It was just really heartwarming to know that the students, to see how they see me in their eyes,” Vejil said. “I knew that I had good relationships with them but I didn’t know that it was that prevalent and overwhelming. It was nice.”

Vejil is in her second year of teaching 7th grade English at the Lubbock ISD school. A large cohort of her students nominated her for the One Class at a Time program.

“I just do it for them really,” Vejil said. “To see them care so much about me when I put a lot into them was nice to have that back.”

The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Vejil chose the Cavazos Middle School Parent Teacher Association.

“Middle School is a hard time and the fact that we can have parents on our campus on a regular basis spending time with our kids, volunteering with our kids and just providing positive role models to our kids, we want that,” PTA Vice President Anita Blakey said. “We want our PTA to partner with our school that way. We want our communities to partner that way with our middle school and so we just really appreciate any support that we can get.”

Blakey told KCBD the PTA has new initiatives this year to engage that community such as a coffee and pastry giveaway for parents every month at the morning drop-off as well as an effort to revamp the green space in the Cavazos courtyard.

In the classroom Vejil works to also make that challenging time during middle school fun for her students. She hopes that can lead to success.

“I just want them to know that somebody cares about them,” Vejil said. “We want them to be better and that’s what we’re here for.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.