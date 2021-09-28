Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
Source: KCBD Video
Pedestrian dies after Saturday night collision in 3600 block of 50th Street
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County found safe
Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a...
Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico toddler, father wanted for stabbing

Latest News

A man who investigators believe entered the Florida college student's apartment the day she...
Search for missing 19-year-old continues after 'person of interest' found dead
Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
KCBD News at 10 09/27/2021
KCBD News at 10 09/27/2021
Lubbock Police: 2021 Car-pedestrian deaths “alarming”