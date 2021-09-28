Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Plainview police arrested a man early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after officers found a suspected improvised explosive device in the car.

Just before 1 a.m., officers pulled the man over near Utica and 20th Street when they found the device. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was called to assist.

Deputies recovered the explosive device and took it to a secure location for evidence processing.

Calvin Padgett, 60, was arrested and taken to Hale County Jail. He’s charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony.

A search warrant was obtained for Padgett’s residence in Plainview. Police found a rifle with a silencer as well as suspected bomb-making components which were taken into evidence by the LCSO.

A Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has been notified.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.