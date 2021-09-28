Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge

Plainview Police Badge
Plainview Police Badge(Plainview Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Plainview police arrested a man early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after officers found a suspected improvised explosive device in the car.

Just before 1 a.m., officers pulled the man over near Utica and 20th Street when they found the device. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was called to assist.

Deputies recovered the explosive device and took it to a secure location for evidence processing.

Calvin Padgett, 60, was arrested and taken to Hale County Jail. He’s charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony.

A search warrant was obtained for Padgett’s residence in Plainview. Police found a rifle with a silencer as well as suspected bomb-making components which were taken into evidence by the LCSO.

A Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has been notified.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County found safe
Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a...
Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico toddler, father wanted for stabbing
One person has moderate injuries and another with minor injuries after a rollover on Slaton...
Slaton Hwy. at I-27 reopened after rollover

Latest News

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and gusty this afternoon. Slight chance of storms, possibly...
Warming before our next cold front
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash