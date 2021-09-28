Police report: Man kidnapped, held for three days in Central Lubbock apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three men have been arrested are facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, among other charges, after the victim told police he was held in an apartment against his will for three days, according to the police report.

On Friday, Sept. 24, around 6 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 59th Street, which is near 59th and Ave. P. The person who called police said three men abducted the victim and intended to hurt and terrorize him. The caller also told police the victim was tied up and had a head injury.

When police arrived, they noticed the window was open to the apartment. The officers knocked on the door. After several moments, the police report shows a person inside of the apartment tried to close the window. Police then commanded them to open the door, according to the report.

Four men then exited the apartment, with the fourth person being the victim. The victim had fresh blood coming from a wound on the top of his head. When asked what happened, he said he didn’t know. One of the suspects then told police the victim was injured while trying to change out a catalytic converter under a vehicle.

During the investigation, police learned the victim had been at the apartment for three days being held against his will. The injury happened when the suspects jumped the victim to get the keys to his vehicle. Police state in the report the keys were found in one of the suspect’s pockets.

The three suspects were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

While searching the apartment, police found firearms inside.

Jamie Garcia, Aniseto Olivarez Jr., and Romando Richard Martinez were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Garcia and Olivarez were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Garcia and Martinez were both charged with having a misdemeanor warrant.

