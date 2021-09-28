Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans expect a future with COVID-19.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID will continue at a low level, like the flu, and we’ll have to live with it for the foreseeable future.

The survey also indicates that people appear to be taking the notion in stride, with 36% saying they are “satisfied but not enthusiastic” about that future and another 35% saying it makes them feel “dissatisfied but not angry.”

Unvaccinated Americans appear to be slightly more optimistic about the future.

Some 18% of them say they think COVID will be eliminated in the United States, while just 13% of vaccinated adults say the same.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County found safe
Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a...
Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico toddler, father wanted for stabbing
One person has moderate injuries and another with minor injuries after a rollover on Slaton...
Slaton Hwy. at I-27 reopened after rollover

Latest News

Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles says she should’ve quit gymnastics team before Olympics
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Manchin, Sinema to meet with Biden in talks to trim $3.5T
Some vaccine mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers, but employers are still dealing...
Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all