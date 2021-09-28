Texas Tech University administrators host State of the University Address luncheon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the addition of Midwestern State University to the Texas Tech system, new vet and dental schools, and even research expansion, the theme for the university at this year’s State of the University Address seems to be growth.

For the 13th consecutive year, Texas Tech University has received record enrollment numbers. Chancellor Tedd Mitchell says it is not the growth alone that is the achievement, but the resources it offers students.

“As you grow your population of students, you want to make sure, as was mentioned, that you’re not just growing for the sake of growing, but you’re growing in those areas where you’re offering something that is meaningful to the students,” says Chancellor Mitchell.

Chancellor Mitchell also says, with the addition of a new vet and new dental school this fall, Tech students will now have access to a wider array of programs.

Along with this, the Texas Tech University Health Science Center President, Lori Rice-Spearman, says it plans to expand research programs with state money, which it received at this year’s 87th legislature.

“Our vision is to help us address the health disparities in West Texas, particularly in the areas of diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, by building a ‘research corridor’ that will stretch from Amarillo, through Lubbock, down to Abilene, and over to the Permian Basin into Midland and Odessa,” says President Rice-Spearman.

Texas Tech administrators say all of these expansions will benefit West Texas and Tech students greatly.

When asked about Tech’s record growth, Texas Tech President Lawrence Shovanec said, “We will be growing in a structured way, paying a lot of attention to our graduate enrollment, making sure that we are graduating our students, that they are graduating with less debt, doing everything we can to make sure our first gen. students, when they enroll here, get a degree.”

