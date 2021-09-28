Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech’s Marquis ‘Muddy’ Waters out with a season-ending injury

Texas Tech’s Marquis “Muddy” Waters out with a season-ending injury
Texas Tech’s Marquis “Muddy” Waters out with a season-ending injury(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Bradey King
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech safety Marquis Waters will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a pectoral injury that will require surgery, Head Coach Matt Wells said Tuesday.

He suffered the injury in the Red Raiders loss to Texas this past weekend.

The 5th year senior transferred in from Duke in January and was leader from the get-go, being named captain this season.

“It stinks for a guy like Muddy, he’s been a tremendous, mature influence on that DB room and will continue to do that in another role,” Coach Wells said.

In four games of play, Waters totaled nine tackles and one tackle-for-loss, and he returned an interception for a touchdown against Florida International University.

Wells mentioned Adrian Frye and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson as players who could step up in Waters’ absence.

This is Texas Tech’s second major injury announcement since Saturday, as they also lost starting quarterback Tyler Shough for at least six weeks with a broken collarbone.

Waters has the opportunity to return in 2022 if he chooses to, as he only played four games and could also use a medical redshirt.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
Missing Yoakum Co. Teen Jsiah Hernandez
Missing 13-year-old in Yoakum County found safe
Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.
Former Lamesa police officer, his father and grandmother killed in crash
The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a...
Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico toddler, father wanted for stabbing
One person has moderate injuries and another with minor injuries after a rollover on Slaton...
Slaton Hwy. at I-27 reopened after rollover

Latest News

Legal Aid Society of Lubbock to host two fundraising events this weekend.
Legal Aid Society Denim & Diamonds Gala this weekend
Legal Aid Society Fundraiser this weekend
Noon Notebook - Denim & Diamond Gala
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and gusty this afternoon. Slight chance of storms, possibly...
Warming before our next cold front
A group of migrants wait near a private road after being apprehended by Texas Department of...
Texas court orders release of more than 200 migrants imprisoned in Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security clampdown