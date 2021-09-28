Texas Tech’s Marquis “Muddy” Waters out with a season-ending injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech safety Marquis Waters will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a pectoral injury that will require surgery, Head Coach Matt Wells said Tuesday.

He suffered the injury in the Red Raiders loss to Texas this past weekend.

The 5th year senior transferred in from Duke in January and was leader from the get-go, being named captain this season.

“It stinks for a guy like Muddy, he’s been a tremendous, mature influence on that DB room and will continue to do that in another role,” Coach Wells said.

In four games of play, Waters totaled nine tackles and one tackle-for-loss, and he returned an interception for a touchdown against Florida International University.

Wells mentioned Adrian Frye and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson as players who could step up in Waters’ absence.

This is Texas Tech’s second major injury announcement since Saturday, as they also lost starting quarterback Tyler Shough for at least six weeks with a broken collarbone.

Waters has the opportunity to return in 2022 if he chooses to, as he only played four games and could also use a medical redshirt.

