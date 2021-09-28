TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes at 19th and Milwaukee shut down after crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Eastbound lanes of 19th Street at Milwaukee Ave. are blocked due to a crash near that intersection.

The crash happened just east of the intersection.

Two people were injured in the crash; one with minor injuries and another with moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the crash scene can be cleared.

No other information was available at the time of this report.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.