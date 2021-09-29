Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Children to receive free horseback rides Saturday at Ranching Heritage Center

National Ranching Heritage Center
National Ranching Heritage Center(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center will provide free horseback rides for children Saturday, Oct. 2, at the National Ranching Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. pending good weather.

Team members from the riding center will provide safety gear and supervision for all riders. Parents or guardians will be asked to sign permission waivers prior to the rides.

The information booth at the entrance to the center can direct guests to the riding arena in the 19-acre historic park.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge
Jamie Garcia, Aniseto Olivarez Jr, Romando Richard Martinez
Police report: Man kidnapped, held for three days in Central Lubbock apartment
Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes at 19th and Milwaukee shut down after crash

Latest News

City of Lubbock COVID-19 virtual news conference - 9/29/21
WATCH: City leaders, school nurses encourage booster shots to keep COVID-19 spread low in classrooms
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock woman wanted in connection to death of 1-year-old child
Tickets for 21st annual Hub City BBQ on
Tickets for 21st annual Hub City BBQ on sale now
Tickets on sale now for the 21st Annual Hub City BBQ
Noon Notebook - Hub City BBQ