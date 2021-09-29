Children to receive free horseback rides Saturday at Ranching Heritage Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center will provide free horseback rides for children Saturday, Oct. 2, at the National Ranching Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. pending good weather.

Team members from the riding center will provide safety gear and supervision for all riders. Parents or guardians will be asked to sign permission waivers prior to the rides.

The information booth at the entrance to the center can direct guests to the riding arena in the 19-acre historic park.

