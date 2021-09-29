Cooler, wetter weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The warm weather will come to an end for a while, after today. The temperature has climbed to the upper 80s to lower 90s. The air is also pretty dry, with humidity farther east. The dry line is the dividing line of that dry and humid air; to its east, there are some thunderstorms from around Abilene to Wichita Falls.

The cold front we’re awaiting is still up in the Northern and Central Plains stretching down into Colorado. And the strong upper-level storm system is over the northwestern United States, edging toward the Four Corners. The map here shows a low now, but the upper trough hasn’t quite closed off to a low just yet.

A strong upper-level storm system is moving this way. (KCBD)

While it may not be heavy rain for everyone, things remain on track for some cooler and wetter weather.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low near 56. Wind SW 5-15mph.

TOMORROW: It’ll start with a lot of sun early in the day, clouds increasing through the afternoon. There might be an isolated shower or storm mid-day, with the chance for storms increasing through the afternoon. Since the front is moving through during the day, the temperature should climb to near 80 in Lubbock, with it a bit cooler northwest.

Forecast high temps for Thursday (KCBD)

Of course, if the front moves through earlier than expected, it’ll be cooler here. The wind will kick up some from the NW in the morning then become N/NE 15-20mph mid-day into the afternoon.

Rain with some embedded thunderstorms should become more numerous tomorrow evening through Friday morning. We’re not too concerned about severe weather. In fact, it may just be rain without any thunder for some parts of our area.

NEXT FEW DAYS: Friday will stay cool with clouds and off-and-on showers, high in the lower 70s. The better rain chance is first half of the day. But if you have evening outdoor plans, including football, be prepared for some rain. The rain chance will trend lower through Saturday morning.

We should see more sun Saturday afternoon, high near 78. Slightly warmer and sunny Sunday. For perspective, the typical temperature range in Lubbock for tomorrow’s date is 55 to 81. By middle of next week it’s 52 to 79. Of course “typical” is long-term average, which is then rounded some for a smooth line through the month. As we know well here, “typical” in September and October often means big changes...like near 90 today to near 70 Friday.

HOW MUCH RAIN?: Latest data today has again backed off some from earlier projections. And this is why when discussing the forecast past few days we’ve mentioned some spots could see an inch or two, not buying into computers showing three or four inches when we were a week out. Like Steve mentioned this morning, various computer runs are still showing parts of the area with not much and other areas more than an inch. All that said, we’re expecting common totals of 1/4″ to 3/4″ once it’s all said and done Saturday. But there will be a lot of humidity to work with, so some locations can easily see one to two inches of rain.

General projection for rainfall now through Sunday. (KCBD)

Generally sunny weather is expected through the middle of next week.

With active weather next few days, get the hour-by-hour forecasts here on our weather page and in the KCBD FirstAlert Weather App. And you can track the rain with the interactive radar.

