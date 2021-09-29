Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Council approves proposed downtown Lubbock park project
- The $10 million Civic Park will be built at 13th and Ave. M
- Construction is set to begin next year
- Kase Wilbanks has the details: Lubbock City Council approves downtown Civic Park project
Plainview man arrested for possessing possible explosive device
- 60-year-old Calvin Padgett is charged with a third degree felony
- There is no word on why he had the bomb
- Read more here: Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge
Leaked recordings filed as evidence in Bart Reagor trial
- Prosecutors say the recordings, from an office meeting, reveal Reagor discussing using other people’s money to get rich
- He’s accused of moving money from a business loan to his personal account
- Blair Sabol with the latest ahead of the trial: Reagor trial: Defense asks judge to throw out DOJ evidence of leaked recordings
