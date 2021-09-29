Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Council approves proposed downtown Lubbock park project

Plainview man arrested for possessing possible explosive device

Leaked recordings filed as evidence in Bart Reagor trial

Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Jamie Garcia, Aniseto Olivarez Jr, Romando Richard Martinez
Police report: Man kidnapped, held for three days in Central Lubbock apartment
Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes at 19th and Milwaukee shut down after crash

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ophelia
Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3 (Source: KCBD Video)
Reagor trial: Defense asks judge to throw out DOJ evidence of leaked recordings
Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Road closures on FM 1585 near Avenue P after crash
