Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Council approves proposed downtown Lubbock park project

The $10 million Civic Park will be built at 13th and Ave. M

Construction is set to begin next year

Kase Wilbanks has the details:

Plainview man arrested for possessing possible explosive device

60-year-old Calvin Padgett is charged with a third degree felony

There is no word on why he had the bomb

Read more here:

Leaked recordings filed as evidence in Bart Reagor trial

Prosecutors say the recordings, from an office meeting, reveal Reagor discussing using other people’s money to get rich

He’s accused of moving money from a business loan to his personal account

Blair Sabol with the latest ahead of the trial:

