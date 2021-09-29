FBI, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in Albuquerque bank robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Federal Law Enforcement and Albuquerque officials are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday bank robbery.

FBI officials say an unidentified man wearing a blue Nike baseball cap robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank on Tuesday, September 28.

The robbery occurred at Bank of the West, 2101 Eubank Blvd. NE, at approximately 3 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Asian male, 25-30 years old, approximately 5′10″ tall, and weighing 150 pounds with a slim build.

Officials say the suspect wore sunglasses, a blue baseball cap with a white Nike symbol, a long-sleeve light blue button-up shirt, a black gaiter mask, and dark denim jeans.

According to FBI, the suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note to a teller.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who left the bank and walked west on Snow Heights Boulevard NE.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.

