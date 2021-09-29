Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure

Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hasbro is honoring the creator of “Star Wars” with his own 6-inch action figure.

It’s George Lucas in disguise as a stormtrooper, complete with a removable helmet and blaster.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lucas’ production company, Lucasfilm.

Hasbro’s senior director of product design said the figure “is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come, and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

Presales begin on Amazon at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The toy will be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge
Jamie Garcia, Aniseto Olivarez Jr, Romando Richard Martinez
Police report: Man kidnapped, held for three days in Central Lubbock apartment
Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes at 19th and Milwaukee shut down after crash

Latest News

City of Lubbock Virtual News Conference - 09/29/21
City of Lubbock Virtual News Conference - 09/29/21
A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
COVID-19 update from the City of Lubbock
WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 update
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan