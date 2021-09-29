KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ophelia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ophelia, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is an almost one-year-old shepherd mix.

She’s super sweet and playful. Staff say Ophelia likes to run, jump and chew toys. She also likes to be held and hugged. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

