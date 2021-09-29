Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ophelia

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ophelia, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is an almost one-year-old shepherd mix.

She’s super sweet and playful. Staff say Ophelia likes to run, jump and chew toys. She also likes to be held and hugged. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bailey.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock
Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge
Jamie Garcia, Aniseto Olivarez Jr, Romando Richard Martinez
Police report: Man kidnapped, held for three days in Central Lubbock apartment
Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes at 19th and Milwaukee shut down after crash

Latest News

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3 (Source: KCBD Video)
Reagor trial: Defense asks judge to throw out DOJ evidence of leaked recordings
Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge
Road closures on FM 1585 near Avenue P after crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures on FM 1585 near Avenue P after crash