Lubbock City Council approves downtown Civic Park project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a 5-2 vote the Lubbock City Council approved the Civic Park Project on Tuesday, moving forward plans to put a city park downtown.

Councilmembers Latrelle Joy and Shelia Patterson Harris voted against the project, voicing opposition to how the proposal came together and the location.

The project stems from the Downtown Master Plan Update the council adopted in June of 2020 and the vote is on recommendation from the Central Business District Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board, which will be tasked with overseeing the project and private fundraising efforts. The TIF Board recommended the City approve the project to be located at 1301 Broadway, where the city-owned LP&L building sits, with the “Wind + Water” design presented to the council on August 24.

At the August 24 meeting, the council was briefed on those plans for the proposed park by architect firm TBG Partners, which was contracted in December of 2020.

In three possible phases of construction the total project would cost $10.8 million with a base design cost of $5.89 million. Robert Taylor, Chairman of the TIF Advisory Board, told KCBD the base design would be the goal with additional funding for further phases to be a plus.

The park would be funded through a combination of public funds through the TIF and private funds. The TIF has committed $2 million to the project for demolition of the LP&L buildings as well as for initial costs and has secured an additional $1 million in grants.

Demolition of the LP&L building is anticipated by the TIF to be in early 2022.

