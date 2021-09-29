Lubbock ISD seeking substitutes, reports substitute shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is reporting a substitute teacher shortage. While this isn’t the first year it has been an issue, administrators say it needs to be addressed.

“We need subs, this is not an issue that is new this year. This is something that we have been working on for multiple years. Last year we increased our substitute pay and we are seeing that that helped a little bit last year, but our rates are about the same this year as last year,” says Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo.

She says throughout the pandemic, substitute teachers have been in high demand and short supply. Despite the situation getting slightly better this past spring, she says substitute numbers are still low. This time however, Covid doesn’t seem to be the “big issue” causing teachers to be absent.

“Last fall was very challenging because our numbers were higher then. The spring was a little easier, but again, it’s not just Covid. In fact, right now we only have eleven staff members out for Covid related reasons, and some of those don’t require a sub. So, it’s really not necessarily related to Covid, but just the ‘normal life things’.”

To help fill the gap, Superintendent Rollo says the steps to become a substitute are rather simple.

“You have to have a high school diploma or a GED, and then of course we do a background check and fingerprinting, but if you are interested, we can get you in a classroom within three days.”

She says keeping the classroom equipped with a capable teacher at all times is essential to student success.

“We need to keep education moving forward on days when the teacher can’t be there. So it is extremely important that we have qualified subs in our classroom. "

Along with the recent pay increase, Superintendent Rollo says you can get paid even more if you have a college degree.

You can begin the application process to be a sub at https://www.lubbockisd.org.

