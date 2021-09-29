Lubbock man sentenced to 5 years for pepper spraying mother, choking her with rope

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was sentenced to five years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after trying to strangle his mother in her home in 2019.

James Patterson, 43, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to the charge.

On May 3, 2019, Lubbock police responded to a home near 58th and Temple Ave. for a domestic disturbance, and found the wounded victim. Patterson was cooking at the time of the incident, when his mom asked him not to eat all the food in the kitchen.

According to the police report, she went into the living room to separate herself from Patterson after he became visibly angry.

Patterson followed her and continued yelling. He then sprayed her in the face with a can of pepper spray. According to police, Patterson then threw his mother to the ground and wrapped a rope around her neck, saying he was going to kill her.

Patterson’s mother was able to get a hand under the rope and regain her airway. She tried to get up and run outside again but Patterson again, dragged her back inside.

He threw her on the ground and punched her. After this, the victim says Patterson calmed, stating he wasn’t going to kill her.

Patterson was given credit for time served. He’ll serve the remainder of his sentence, which is about 2.7 years.

