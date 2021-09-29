Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man killed after crash on Clovis Rd. Northwest of Lubbock

Lubbock man killed after crash northwest of Lubbock.
Lubbock man killed after crash northwest of Lubbock.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM 2641 and U.S. 84 early Sunday morning.

DPS reports a Toyota pickup was traveling west towards the intersection when the driver left the roadway and struck a concrete utility pole.

Austin Herd, 26, was taken to UMC where he later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge
Jamie Garcia, Aniseto Olivarez Jr, Romando Richard Martinez
Police report: Man kidnapped, held for three days in Central Lubbock apartment
Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes at 19th and Milwaukee shut down after crash

Latest News

Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock
Man seriously injured in Tuesday afternoon crash identified
Upland Avenue between 26th and 34th Streets closed to repair a broken water main.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upland Ave. closed to repair broken water main
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Today drier and hotter, then wet and cooler
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief