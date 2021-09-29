Man killed after crash on Clovis Rd. Northwest of Lubbock
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM 2641 and U.S. 84 early Sunday morning.
DPS reports a Toyota pickup was traveling west towards the intersection when the driver left the roadway and struck a concrete utility pole.
Austin Herd, 26, was taken to UMC where he later died.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
