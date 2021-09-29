Man killed after crash on Clovis Rd. Northwest of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM 2641 and U.S. 84 early Sunday morning.

DPS reports a Toyota pickup was traveling west towards the intersection when the driver left the roadway and struck a concrete utility pole.

Austin Herd, 26, was taken to UMC where he later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.