Man seriously injured in Tuesday afternoon crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a crash that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash near 82nd and Primrose, west of Milwaukee. Investigators say a sports car was in the westbound lands of 82nd Street, while a truck was traveling eastbound when the two collided.

The driver of the car, Luis Nieves, 21, was taken to UMC with serious injuries. Police say another person was moderately injured.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they’re asked to call Detective Matt Roller at (806) 775-2876.

The investigation is on-going.

