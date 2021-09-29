Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man seriously injured in Tuesday afternoon crash identified

Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock
Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a crash that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash near 82nd and Primrose, west of Milwaukee. Investigators say a sports car was in the westbound lands of 82nd Street, while a truck was traveling eastbound when the two collided.

The driver of the car, Luis Nieves, 21, was taken to UMC with serious injuries. Police say another person was moderately injured.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they’re asked to call Detective Matt Roller at (806) 775-2876.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge
Jamie Garcia, Aniseto Olivarez Jr, Romando Richard Martinez
Police report: Man kidnapped, held for three days in Central Lubbock apartment
Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes at 19th and Milwaukee shut down after crash

Latest News

Upland Avenue between 26th and 34th Streets closed to repair a broken water main.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upland Ave. closed to repair broken water main
Lubbock man killed after crash northwest of Lubbock.
Man killed after crash on Clovis Rd. Northwest of Lubbock
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Today drier and hotter, then wet and cooler
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief